Russellville baseball advanced to the MSHSAA Class 2 championship game after narrowly defeating Plattsburg 3-2 in extra innings Monday in Ozark.
Junior Jesse Daniel’s eighth-inning RBI double proved to be the game-winner just five days after his sixth-inning RBI double sent Russellville to the semifinals.
Russellville will make its first finals appearance, where it will face Portageville at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Ozark.
Cairo falls, St. Elizabeth victorious in semifinals
Cairo Northeast baseball fell to Oran 6-3 in the Class 1 semifinal in Ozark. The Eagles’ three-run fourth inning helped move them to the Class 1 state final.
Kolten Payne’s go-ahead two-run single helped Oran reclaim the lead it lost earlier in the inning.
Oran faces St. Elizabeth, which run-ruled South Nodaway 10-0 in six innings in the other semifinal, for the state title at 7 p.m Tuesday in Ozark. Cairo will play in the third-place game at 4 p.m.