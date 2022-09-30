Russellville hosted Crystal City on Friday and defeated the Hornets 38-36 in a back-and-forth battle of the unbeaten. Russellville improved to 6-0 on the season, expanding its lead at the top of the Show-Me Conference to four games. Crystal City falls to 5-1, its first loss since the final game of last season.

Both teams came in with grueling tasks on the defensive side of the ball: stopping their opponent’s run game. It's an understatement to say Russellville and Crystal City rely on the run — combined the teams have attempted only 24 passes this season.

