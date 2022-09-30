Russellville hosted Crystal City on Friday and defeated the Hornets 38-36 in a back-and-forth battle of the unbeaten. Russellville improved to 6-0 on the season, expanding its lead at the top of the Show-Me Conference to four games. Crystal City falls to 5-1, its first loss since the final game of last season.
Both teams came in with grueling tasks on the defensive side of the ball: stopping their opponent’s run game. It's an understatement to say Russellville and Crystal City rely on the run — combined the teams have attempted only 24 passes this season.
The lack of diversity on the offensive side of the ball does not translate to ineffectiveness, however. Both teams are averaging over 6 yards per carry and have seen great success with their old-school style of play. The Hornets alone had five players with over 235 yards rushing coming into Week 5.
The 2022 season has been a Cinderella story for Russellville, as prior to this year the program only won two games in its two-year varsity history. Crystal City is also experiencing shocking success, putting together its first season with a finish above .500 since 2011.
Russellville looks to continue its fairy tale run Friday when it visits Paris, Missouri, and Crystal City will hope to bounce back as it hosts Van-Far.