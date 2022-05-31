Russellville baseball claimed its first state title Tuesday in Ozark, defeating Portageville 5-3 in the MSHSAA Class 2 championship game.
Postseason standout Jesse Daniel continued his hot streak after his third-inning infield single proved to be the game-winning RBI. At the time, it extended Russellville’s lead to 4-1 before Portageville’s Alex Winsor scored two on a single. Russellville tacked on an insurance run in the sixth inning while keeping Portageville off the board.
Cairo earns third in Class 1
Northeast (Cairo) baseball topped South Nodaway 9-3 to secure third place in Class 1.
Cairo scored three runs in the first and never looked back in the first meeting between the two teams.
St. Elizabeth downs Oran
St. Elizabeth defeated Oran 9-2 in a rematch of last year’s Class 1 championship game.
The Hornets allowed their first runs since the district-title game, but not before establishing a 9-0 lead. Pitcher Gavin Williams struck out the final batter to clinch the title.