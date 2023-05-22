Salisbury baseball secured its spot in the MSHSAA Class 2 quarterfinals with a 5-3 victory over Eugene in a sectional game Monday at Salisbury.

The Panthers will face Putnam County in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

  • Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021. Reach me at j.boenitz@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700