Salisbury baseball secured its spot in the MSHSAA Class 2 quarterfinals with a 5-3 victory over Eugene in a sectional game Monday at Salisbury.
The Panthers will face Putnam County in the quarterfinals Wednesday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Salisbury baseball secured its spot in the MSHSAA Class 2 quarterfinals with a 5-3 victory over Eugene in a sectional game Monday at Salisbury.
The Panthers will face Putnam County in the quarterfinals Wednesday.
Harrisburg baseball lost to Putnam County 1-0 in a Class 2 sectional in Harrisburg.
The loss ends Harrisburg’s season. The Bulldogs finished with an 18-9 record.
In a battle of the Cardinals, Tipton topped Lincoln 1-0 in a Class 2 sectional in Lincoln.
Tipton moves on to play Maysville on Wednesday in a quarterfinal.
Community baseball defeated Northland Christian 5-1 in a Class 1 sectional in Parkville.
The Trojans next face Sacred Heart in the Class 1 quarterfinals Wednesday.
Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021. Reach me at j.boenitz@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.