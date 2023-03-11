Five days after the passing of junior London White, Salisbury boys basketball earned its second state title in school history with a 55-46 win over Principia in the MSHSAA Class 2 final Saturday in Springfield.
The Panthers continued on their state run with the support of the White family, who were in attendance for the final, according to KOMU.
Salisbury and Principia traded the lead throughout the game before the Panthers pulled away in the fourth quarter. Salisbury scored 20 points in the fourth of both the state final and semifinal, a nod to the number that White wore.
Tipton girls avenge only loss for first Class 2 championship
Tipton girls basketball defeated Bishop LeBlond 55-36 Saturday in Springfield to claim the MSHSAA Class 2 title, the first state championship in program history.
The Eagles (28-4) previously beat the Cardinals (31-1) on Jan. 21 in the Hall of Fame Classic.
Myra Claas wasted no time in helping Tipton to a 29-21 halftime lead with 12 points and four steals.
Southern Boone girls advance to Class 4 semifinals
Southern Boone girls basketball will make its first state semifinal appearance since 2016 after defeating Ava 36-27 in the MSHSAA Class 4 quarterfinals Saturday in Bolivar.
Chloe Bukowsky led the way with 15 points for Southern Boone (21-9). Ma’Jayla Dudley contributed 12 points for the Eagles.
Southern Boone takes on Vashon at 6 p.m. Thursday in Springfield.
Moberly girls fall short versus Vashon in Class 4 quarters
Moberly girls basketball suffered a season-ending 60-34 loss to Vashon in the MSHSAA Class 4 quarterfinals Saturday in St. Charles.
The Spartans’ best season in over a decade came to an end at the hands of the Wolverines, who have won their past nine.
Vashon’s JaNyla Bush finished with 19 points, while Raychel Jones added 13 points in the win.
Jefferson City girls can’t keep up with Zizzers
A day after the Jefferson City boys punched their ticket to the MSHSAA Class 5 semifinals, the Jefferson City girls came up a game short of reaching the Class 4 semis.
West Plains defeated the Jays 58-38 on Saturday in Bolivar.
The Zizzers’ defense proved to be too overwhelming for Jefferson City (21-8), forcing 12 turnovers in the first half. West Plains (22-7) held the Jays to just two points in the first quarter.