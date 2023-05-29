Salisbury baseball secured its place in the MSHSAA Class 2 title game with an 11-5 win over Chaffee in the state semifinals Monday in Ozark.

After entering the bottom of the sixth with a 7-5 lead, the Panthers (24-1) scored four runs in the frame to put the game out of reach. Salisbury senior Ryan Binder finished the game with a scoreless 1⅔ innings in relief.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Sports copy editor. Email: chrisblake@mail.missouri.edu. Twitter: chris_blake14