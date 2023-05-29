Salisbury baseball secured its place in the MSHSAA Class 2 title game with an 11-5 win over Chaffee in the state semifinals Monday in Ozark.
After entering the bottom of the sixth with a 7-5 lead, the Panthers (24-1) scored four runs in the frame to put the game out of reach. Salisbury senior Ryan Binder finished the game with a scoreless 1⅔ innings in relief.
The Red Devils (21-10) committed five errors; only seven of the 11 runs they allowed were charged as earned runs.
Brady Graskewicz led the Panthers with three RBI, while Binder and Aidan West had two each.
Salisbury will face Ash Grove (24-0), which beat Maysville 11-0 in the semis, in the state championship game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Sky Bacon Stadium in Ozark.
St. Elizabeth back into Class 1 title game
For the fifth straight season, St. Elizabeth will be playing for a MSHSAA Class 1 title.
The Hornets (22-7) — who won in 2019 and last season — rolled to a 9-0 victory over Cooter and will now face South Nodaway/Jefferson (Conception) in the title game at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Ozark.
Community shut out in Class 1 semifinal
Community baseball’s hunt for a state title ended in the MSHSAA Class 1 semifinals, with the Trojans falling to South Nodaway/Jefferson (Conception) 8-0 in Ozark.
The Longhorns (20-2) racked up 15 hits in the rout, holding Community (19-6) to just two.
South Nodaway used four pitchers — Memphis Bliley, Wyatt Miller, Brandon McQueen and Matt Jermain — who combined for eight strikeouts in the shutout. Bliley, Miller and McQueen also each drove in a run.
The Longhorns’ runs came in twos, as they scored twice in each of the second, third and fifth innings. They added an insurance run in both the sixth and seventh innings.
Gavin Allen, a William Woods commit, gets the start for Community when it plays against Cooter for third place at 10 a.m. Tuesday. South Nodaway meets St. Elizabeth (22-7) in the title bout at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Both games will take place at Sky Bacon Stadium in Ozark.