A senior night comeback proved to be too tall of a task for Salisbury as Fayette beat the Panthers 48-28. The Falcons offense put on a rushing masterclass as both running backs D.J. Moore and Carter Vroman had standout performances.
Both teams got off to a slow start as, for most of the first quarter, no points were scored until Salisbury's senior running back Tyson Parker scored with a 1-yard touchdown. But after that, Fayette’s offense didn’t look back.
The Falcons responded with 20 unanswered points, having multiple rushing touchdowns.
It seems as if every time Salisbury scored, Fayette had a response. Although Salisbury quarterback Ryan Binder scored with six minutes left in the second quarter to trim the deficit down to six, the Falcons quickly responded with another touchdown from Vroman to end the half with a 28-14 lead.
Throughout the second half, the game turned into a back-and-forth battle, but Salisbury was never able to close the gap.
The Falcons kept packing on the rushing touchdowns, finishing the game with both Moore and Vroman having multi-touchdown games.
Although The Panthers did lose, making their record 3-4, both Binder and Parker showed promise by having two touchdowns each.
Fayette improves to 5-2 as it faces Harrisburg at home next week. As for Salisbury, it heads to Confluence Prep Academy/Grand Center Arts Academy next Friday.