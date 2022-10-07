A senior night comeback proved to be too tall of a task for Salisbury as Fayette beat the Panthers 48-28. The Falcons offense put on a rushing masterclass as both running backs D.J. Moore and Carter Vroman had standout performances.

Both teams got off to a slow start as, for most of the first quarter, no points were scored until Salisbury's senior running back Tyson Parker scored with a 1-yard touchdown. But after that, Fayette’s offense didn’t look back.

