Eleven innings, 35 strikeouts, 287 pitches and only one run. Rock Bridge’s extra-inning win against Tolton Catholic was a game for the ages.
Rock Bridge senior Ella Schouten’s performance on both sides of the ball in the 11th inning was enough to break the stalemate between Columbia’s two undefeated teams on Wednesday.
Schouten was able to drive a double off Tolton senior Paige Bedsworth, which allowed Cydney Fullerton to barely beat the throw home, giving the Bruins (13-0) a lead. Then, after pitching the first six innings, Schouten returned to the mound to strike out all three batters for Tolton (13-1), ending any kind of comeback.
“Our confidence is through the roof,” Schouten said.
Schouten finished the game with 16 strikeouts in seven innings pitched.
Meanwhile, Tolton suffered its first loss of the season.
“It hurts right now for us, but hopefully it’ll give us some confidence for the rest of the season; we just went toe-to-toe with the best team in the state,” Tolton coach Taylor Bartlett said.
Before tonight’s game, the Bruins averaged 10.5 runs a game. Bedsworth was able to keep the Bruins scoreless for 10 innings.
After pitching a perfect game Tuesday night against Hallsville, Bedsworth followed the performance up with 19 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched.
“They’re a good hitting team, and they put balls in play. They made it happen,” Bedsworth said.
Tolton almost won the game in the ninth inning when it had a runner at third, but Bruins senior left fielder Maddie Snider was able to beat the runner at the plate with a spectacular throw.
“Whether we came out on top or not, I was really proud of my team’s effort,” Rock Bridge coach Lisa Alvis said.
The Bruins, who have been blowing out most of the teams on their schedule this season, enjoyed playing in a tight game.
“Playing against a really good pitcher like this will help us in the playoffs,” Alvis said. “We aren’t always going to blow teams out.”
Alvis and her team hope that being in a close, emotional game will only give them experience in pursuit of a state championship.
Before the game, Bartlett talked about how he wanted to prove to everybody that Tolton can play with the “big boys.” After Wednesday’s matchup, the Trailblazers definitely proved they can.
Tolton looks to rebound from the loss against Mexico at 5 p.m. Thursday at Mexico High School. Rock Bridge plays against another Columbia rival, Hickman, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Hickman High School.