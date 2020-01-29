For the Tolton boys basketball team, facing off against O'Fallon Christian was like looking in a mirror.
With nearly identical points scored per game and points allowed per game, the Trailblazers and Eagles seemed an almost perfect match on paper and, for a majority of Wednesday night's game, on the court as well.
Because of their fierce competitor, the Trailblazers and head coach Jeremy Osborne arrived prepared with a plan.
"We knew they liked to spread you out and drive, but we felt that we would have a distinct advantage in the glass and in the paint because of our size," Osborne said. "Our guys do a really good job of just staying the course and trusting it."
Once 6-foot-10 sophomore forward Jevon Porter easily batting the tipoff into the waiting hands of his teammate, the ensuing back and forth began.
Equal parts assertive, aggressive and confident, the two teams upheld their mirrored styles of play quarter by quarter. At the end of the first, Tolton led 13-10. By halftime, the Trailblazers' lead had been extended by only one point to 25-21.
Both teams implemented a press-style defense, and a fierce battle for rebounds, steals and baskets kept fans of O'Fallon Christian and Tolton alike on the edge of their seats. Whenever the Trailblazers would pull ahead the Eagles would answer with a hot streak of their own, and by the end of the third quarter Tolton led by a precarious 45-44.
However, with an outstanding fourth quarter of play and a final 69-52 victory over the Eagles, the Trailblazers proved that O'Fallon Christian's reflection was not quite as perfect of a match.
To add to the evening's excitement, just minutes after the game had ended, a conflict broke out between the two teams, with individuals on both sides swarming and shoving one another. Osborne declined to comment on the altercation, instead focusing solely on the team's performance on the court.
"Our goal is to be the best defensive team on the floor every single night," Osborne said. "Holding a team like that to 52 points is pretty good."
Though he praised his team's defensive abilities, Osborne was also enthusiastic regarding the offensive standouts of the night. Jevon Porter was Tolton's leading scorer on the night, recording 21 points. His brother, senior guard Coban Porter, and senior guard Nate Schwartze followed closely behind, each scoring 15 points against the Eagles.
Osborne and the Trailblazers will continue to refine and develop both the strengths and weaknesses demonstrated against O'Fallon Christian.
"We aren't making shots early on, but we did do a really good job later on in the game of finishing possessions on both ends, getting to the line and getting good looks," Osborne said. "Defensively we were able to finish most possessions with a rebound or create turnovers."
Tolton's next game is Friday against the St. Dominic Crusaders.