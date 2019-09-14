Saturday was Senior Day for Battle softball, and senior captain Allie Ferrell used the occasion to show off her batting power and experience.
Ferrell came to the plate in the bottom of the first against Bowling Green with a runner at first, and on the first pitch she saw, she hit a big fly to deep left field.
It was obvious the drive had home run distance off the bat. The question was whether it would stay fair. The ball drifted close to the line until it rang off the foul pole, falling back into the field of play. The field umpire twirled his finger signaling a home run for the clean-up hitter.
The moment set the tone for the rest of the game, which Battle won 5-0.
“I was just looking to hit the ball hard ... I saw that first pitch and I was like ‘I can crush this,’” Ferrell said.
The third baseman finished the day with two hits in three at-bats, scoring a run and driving in two.
Bowling Green entered the game having scored more than 10 runs in each of its last five games, and the Bobcats are coming off back-to-back Class 2 state championships.
“We took it as a challenge,” Battle coach Joe Henderson said. “We knew they were going to be good. They were good, and I told them that they just have to play.”
Play they did. Junior Mya McCubbin threw a complete game shutout, and only gave up one bunt hit.
On offense, the Spartans struck early with Ferrell’s home run. Battle added three more in the fifth to put Bowling Green away.
Sophomore first baseman Aubrei Roland was a perfect 3-for-3, and Journey Polacek’s fifth-inning double scored two runs.
Battle looked solid all-around. The hitters made solid contact when they needed to, and the defense played soundly behind the near-perfect performance from McCubbin.
“The key to softball is to make the fundamental plays, not the sexy plays,” Henderson said.
Battle’s next game comes against cross-town rival Hickman. The game starts at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at Hickman.
