Hickman softball wasted no time scoring in its second-ever meeting against Silex on Saturday.
The Kewpies lead-off hitter, Lucy Hurtado, took the second pitch she saw deep over the left field fence to establish a lead over the Owls.
“I took the first pitch, it was a strike so I was just thinking anything close, anything that’s a strike—hit it hard,” Hurtado said.
The Kewpies didn’t look back.
Hickman added five more runs in the second inning to make the score 6-0. After Silex scored two in the fourth, the Kewpies replied with nine of their own in the same frame. The run-rule was called a half inning later when Silex failed to score. The final scoreline was 15-2 to the Kewpies.
At the plate, the Kewpies couldn’t be stopped. The success was spread equally through the Hickman lineup. Every batter had a hit and four of them had multiple hits. The team totaled a .542 batting average .
On the rubber, Abby Hurtado struck out the first eight batters she faced. Over the course of the game, the senior only allowed three hits against, holding the Owls to a .176 batting average. Hurtado ended the game K-ing nine batters and walking none.
Hurtado and eight of her teammates celebrated senior day against Silex. This is the last season at Hickman for Avery Throckmorton, Brooke Green, Emily King, Tara Haeussler, Reagan Damron, Athena Wheeler, Loren Gilland and Zoe Derboven.
“They all bring something to the table that’s different,” Hickman coach Haskell said. “Some of them are quiet leaders, some of them are leaders by example, some of them talk, they all have their own leadership styles and when you put them all together, they all fit.”
The Kewpies (10-2) will end a four game home-stand at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when they host Jefferson City.
Tolton sweeps St. Dominic
In Saturday’s doubleheader, Tolton softball outscored St. Dominic 22-6.
The Blazers rallied behind another dominant pitching performance from Paige Bedsworth. The junior allowed only one run on three hits in the first game, striking out 12. She went on to K five more in the second game.
Tolton’s batters exploded Saturday, scoring a season-high 16 runs in the second contest. Senior Mae Cross led the way. She went 4-7 with five RBI in the two games.
Junior Allie Widmer also contributed a home run in the first game. She finished 2-6.
“We’re building momentum for the second half. This team has big goals,” Tolton coach Taylor Bartlett said.
Tolton will stay in Columbia for their next game as they host Hallsville at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Rock Bridge sees tough competition in capital
Rock Bridge traveled to Jefferson City to compete in the Lady Jays Classic tournament. It was feast or famine for the south-side squad, losing two close games and winning by large margins in two more.
On Friday, the Bruins lost a tough 1-0 game against Blair Oaks to open the tournament.
The Bruins bounced back quickly to blank Mexico later Friday night 10-0.
Palmyra handed Rock Bridge its second loss in the tournament. The Bruins fell in extra innings 10-7.
From a close game to a blowout again, Rock Bridge shut out Macon 15-0 in the final game of the tournament.
Rock Bridge (11-4) looks to avenge its loss to the Panthers at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Palmyra.