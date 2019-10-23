The stage was set. Anna Christ stepped to the plate in the top of the seventh.
The game was tied with no outs and runners on second and third. All the freshman needed to do was loft a lazy fly into the outfield to score the speedy Maddie Snider from third on a sacrifice fly.
On the first pitch of the at-bat, the right fielder did that and more. Christ did hit a fly ball, but instead of just one RBI, she went for three. Christ’s final inning home run was exactly what the Bruins needed, as they went on to beat Wentzville Holt, 7-4.
Wednesday’s sectional championship was the second matchup between Rock Bridge and Holt this season. The teams split the two games this season, with Holt taking the first 8-4 during the regular season. But Rock Bridge captured bragging rights, though, ending the Indians’ season with the victory.
Ella Schouten threw another gem for the Bruins. Going all seven innings, the junior struck out 10 hitters while giving up four runs on six hits.
Rock Bridge’s 1-3 hitters claimed six of the Bruins’ seven hits. From the lead off spot, Snider led the team with three hits and scored two runs. Madison White continued her hot streak, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Christ’s only hit of the day was her go-ahead home run, living up to the power hitting role.
With the win, Rock Bridge advances to the Class 4 quarterfinals. The Bruins will play Francis Howell Central (21-8) on Saturday. The Spartans are playing with plenty of momentum after crushing Pattonville 17-3 in their sectional matchup.
Rock Bridge has not played Francis Howell Central for several years, but the Spartans were blanked 11-0 by Holt on October 1.