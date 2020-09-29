The Missouri State High School Activities Association announced through a news release Tuesday that this season’s Show-Me Bowl games will not be played at Memorial Stadium in Columbia because of “venue usage conflicts.”
All of the MSHSAA title games were scheduled to be played at Memorial Stadium, with the Class 6 game set for Nov. 28 and the Class 1-5 and the eight-man game for Dec. 4 and 5.
The Class 1-6 title games now will be played in Jefferson City, at Adkins Stadium at Jefferson City High School and Ray Hentges Stadium at Helias, and nearby Wardsville, at the Falcon Athletic Complex at Blair Oaks. Information on which games will be played where is to come. The MSHSAA release also added that if one of the host schools is involved in a Show-Me Bowl game, it will play at one of the other schools. The location of the eight-man game is to be determined.