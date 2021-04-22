Hickman boys tennis defeated Jefferson City 7-2 on the road Thursday. The win brings the Kewpies’ season record to 6-4.
Hickman returns to action Tuesday at Capital City.
Spartans drop tennis matchup
Battle boys tennis dropped its second matchup of the season, losing 4-2 to Columbia Independent School.
Gabriel Watts and Colin Riley got the two wins for the Spartans in the singles event.
Battle (0-2) will return to action at 4:30 p.m. next Thursday against Tolton Catholic.
Bruins win overtime thriller
Rock Bridge girls soccer won an overtime thriller, defeating Capital City 2-1. The Bruins’ season record sits at 5-6.
Rock Bridge will return to action Monday against Ft. Zumwalt West in the St. Dominic Tournament.