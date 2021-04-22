Hickman boys tennis defeated Jefferson City 7-2 on the road Thursday. The win brings the Kewpies’ season record to 6-4.

Hickman returns to action Tuesday at Capital City.

Spartans drop tennis matchup

Battle boys tennis dropped its second matchup of the season, losing 4-2 to Columbia Independent School.

Gabriel Watts and Colin Riley got the two wins for the Spartans in the singles event.

Battle (0-2) will return to action at 4:30 p.m. next Thursday against Tolton Catholic.

Bruins win overtime thriller

Rock Bridge girls soccer won an overtime thriller, defeating Capital City 2-1. The Bruins’ season record sits at 5-6.

Rock Bridge will return to action Monday against Ft. Zumwalt West in the St. Dominic Tournament.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you