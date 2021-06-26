Small College Basketball Showcase returns to Columbia

The sounds of squeaking shoes and bouncing balls filled Columbia Sports Fieldhouse well into Friday afternoon as the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association held its annual Small College Basketball Showcase.
The event focuses on boys and girls being recruited by Division II, Division III, NAIA and junior college programs. With a lot of recruiting services and showcases focusing only on Division I recruiting, events like the showcase provide an opportunity for players to display their skills for small-school coaches in Missouri and other surrounding states.
Coaches at those programs took in three days of full-court games. Sophomore, junior and senior girls played Thursday afternoon and Friday morning while boys played Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.
This marks the second showcase that the organization has put on in June. The Missouri Basketball Showcase occurred last weekend in St. Charles. Other MBCA events taking place in Columbia in 2021 will be the Fall Coaching Clinic September 16-17 and the famed Norm Stewart Classic at Mizzou Arena in November.
Community R-6 Schools Athletic Director and MBCA board member Matt Thomas was thrilled with the turnout. He said in an email that the showcase gave the opportunity for about 100 girls and 140 boys to show off their talent. Of the boys that participated in the event, 16 are playing their high school basketball in Columbia.
“The mission for the MBCA is to provide exposure for high school basketball players in the state of Missouri,” Thomas said. “To see all of these kids out here is super exciting to see.”
Thomas said he was excited for athletes to get out on the floor again after the events of the past year.
“I think it’s awesome for the kids to not only get back to this event but to have been able to play their high school seasons,” he said. “Some of the mental toll that these athletes had to go through over the past year is getting relieved through basketball.”