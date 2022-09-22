Last week, Hickman football fell to crosstown rival Battle 47-29.
Although it did not secure a victory, the Kewpies offense continued to improve, as it scored a season high. Sophomore quarterback Carter Holliday recorded three touchdowns and 210 yards. Junior running back Zack Wright rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown.
“Execution was the biggest thing for us,” Hickman coach Cedric Alvis said. “The first two games, we were turning the ball over a lot and had multiple false starts. Once we cut those down, we’ve been able to find more success.”
Defense has been the biggest issue for Hickman (0-4). The Kewpies gave up 317 rushing yards to the Spartans last Friday and allowed 196 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Missed tackles have been the biggest factor for Hickman’s defensive struggles, Alvis noted.
“We just keep missing tackles,” Alvis said. “We emphasized tackling more in practice this week.”
The Kewpies defense will be tasked with another challenge, as it faces the skillful offense of Smith-Cotton (1-3), led by senior quarterback Lane Simmons and running back Mylan Hawkins. Simmons and Hawkins each surpassed 100 rushing yards in Smith-Cotton’s Week 4 loss to Jefferson City.
“Lane is a phenomenal athlete, and he’s shifty. And Mylan is a very talented running back,” Alvis said. “We played teams with great running backs and quarterbacks already, so hopefully we are better prepared and can make more tackles.”
The Tigers’ strength and physicality is what stands out to Alvis and his staff the most. If Hickman wants to get its first victory Friday, it has to be physical and win the line of scrimmage, Alvis said.