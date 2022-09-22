Hickman High School freshman Carter Holiday (copy) (copy)

Hickman’s Carter Holliday runs the ball Oct. 8 at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. The Kewpies face Smith-Cotton on Friday.

 Maya Bell/Missourian

Last week, Hickman football fell to crosstown rival Battle 47-29.

Although it did not secure a victory, the Kewpies offense continued to improve, as it scored a season high. Sophomore quarterback Carter Holliday recorded three touchdowns and 210 yards. Junior running back Zack Wright rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown.

