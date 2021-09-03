Coming off of a loss to Staley in its season opener, Rock Bridge knew the importance of having a bounce-back game in its home opener.
And the Bruins bounced back in a big way.
In their first fully-packed home game since 2019, Rock Bridge took control on both sides of the ball and cruised to a 50-0 win over Smith-Cotton.
Bruins head coach Van Vanatta said his team was fired up heading into the game, something he didn't seem from it last week.
"We had a lot of deer in the headlights last week," he said. "Tonight, when I saw them warming up, you could tell they were ready."
The Bruins offense was spearheaded by senior quarterback Nathan Dent. Coming off of a three-turnover game, he came up big Friday. Dent combined for five touchdowns, three on the ground and 30-yard touchdown passes to senior Payton Messer and sophomore Joey Scardina.
"When he (Dent) gets going, he's dangerous when he gets loose," Vanatta said.
It was Dent's first varsity game in front of a full Rock Bridge crowd. The senior said he was excited and pumped up for the game.
"You could feel the energy out here from the start," he said. "Coming out here and seeing all those fans out there, it definitely helped a lot this year."
The Bruins saw heavy production from their defense. Rock Bridge shut down Smith-Cotton in the first half, allowing only one first down. The Bruins also blocked two punts, both of which were tipped by senior Nate Norris.
In the second half, the Bruins' defense continued to pile on the Tigers, resulting in an interception each from junior Tomisaac Johnson and sophomore Cullen Snow.
Vanatta said he was proud of the defense but knows there's still room for improvement.
"They did a good job tonight," he said. "A couple of times, they got beat over the top, but we were able to recover. We also had a good pass rush. When you can do that, that definitely helps. But we got to be better."
Rock Bridge (1-1) will next face Jefferson City at 7 p.m. next Friday on the road . The two teams faced off last season, with Rock Bridge winning 23-21 in Columbia.
"It's going to be a dogfight," Dent said. "We're going to go out there and we're not going to look down on anybody. We're just going to prepare like we did this week and hopefully get a win."