The game went Grain Valley's way from the start.
Tristin Pouncil returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, which was all the Eagles need to win. They added plenty more, routing Smith Cotton 47-3 to advance to the final of Class 5 District 7 football tournament.
Smith-Cotton finished the regular season 2-7 but upset No. 4 seed Ruskin 35-12 in the first round. The Tigers couldn't make it two upsets in a row though, as Eagles quarterback Caleb Larson had his way all night long. He threw for two touchdowns and added two more on the ground in the first half.
Grain Valley took a 40-3 lead into halftime, and Aiden Woodrome tacked on one more score in the third.
The Tigers' lone score was Sam Cash's 38-yard field goal in the second quarter.
The Eagles face Raytown in the finals next Friday. The two teams played earlier in the season with Grain Valley winning 21-14.