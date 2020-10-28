The Missouri State High School Activities Association announced Wednesday morning that the softball state championship games have been postponed to Friday and Saturday. Personnel at the Killian Softball Complex in Springfield, the games’ site, deemed the field unsafe because of recent weather.
Rock Bridge (28-0) was set to play Lee’s Summit North in the Class 5 championship Thursday at noon. The Bruins will now look to capture the school’s first softball state title at 2 p.m. Friday.
Tolton Catholic (22-3) was also scheduled to play at 5 p.m. Thursday against Penney for the Class 2 championship. The Trailblazers, also looking to capture their first state title, will now play at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Also different from past years, MSHSAA announced thatthere will be no third-place game due to COVID-19 concerns.
Tickets will be sold on the MSHSAA website and will not be available for purchase at the game site. However, attendance will be limited and social distancing guidelines will be in place for all of the games.