The first ever Sophie Cunningham Classic tips off at 6 p.m. Friday at Mizzou Arena.
The 12-game tournament will take place Friday-Sunday in Columbia and features girls basketball teams from Missouri, Kansas and Illinois.
Rock Bridge (1-1) will play twice in the tournament, facing Blue Valley North (Kansas) at 8 p.m. Friday and Quincy Notre Dame (Illinois) at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The Bruins are ranked No. 3 in Class 6 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association and began their season with the St. Joseph’s Academy Turkey Day Shootout in St. Louis. They split their two games at the tournament with a loss to John Burroughs and a win over St. Joseph’s.
Southern Boone (0-1) faces Kirksville at noon Saturday. In the Eagles’ only other game this season, they fell to Rolla 73-35.
Jefferson City (1-0) plays Blue Valley North at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Jays are ranked No. 9 in Class 5, and defeated Eldon 65-45 in their opening game.
Battle (1-1) plays at 6 p.m. Saturday against Blue Springs South. The Spartans, who had their first ever winning season last year, are coming off a 90-5 victory in their last game against Maplewood-Richmond Heights but fell 52-42 to Nixa in their opening game.
Helias (3-0) faces John Burroughs at 2 p.m. Sunday. The Crusaders are ranked No. 4 in Class 5 and have already defeated Moberly and Blair Oaks twice. John Burroughs should prove to be a tough opponent for Helias, as the Bombers come into the Sophie Cunningham Classic ranked No. 2 in Class 5.
The full schedule for the Sophie Cunningham Classic can be seen below:
• South Iron vs. Lincoln College Prep, 6 p.m. Dec. 2
• Rock Bridge vs. Blue Valley North, 8 p.m. Dec. 2
• Ellington vs. Lift for Life, 10 p.m. Dec. 2
• Olathe North (Kansas) vs. South Iron, 10 a.m. Dec. 3
• Southern Boone vs. Kirksville, noon Dec. 3
• Whitfield vs. Bishop Miege (Kansas), 2 p.m. Dec. 3
• Blue Valley North vs. Jefferson City, 4 p.m. Dec. 3
• Battle vs. Blue Springs South, 6 p.m. Dec. 3
• Eugene vs. North Shelby, 10 a.m. Dec. 4
• Tipton vs. Cardinal Ritter, noon Dec. 4
• Helias vs. John Burroughs, 2 p.m. Dec. 4
• Quincy Notre Dame vs. Rock Bridge, 4 p.m. Dec 4
