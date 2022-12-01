The first ever Sophie Cunningham Classic tips off at 6 p.m. Friday at Mizzou Arena.

The 12-game tournament will take place Friday-Sunday in Columbia and features girls basketball teams from Missouri, Kansas and Illinois.

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

