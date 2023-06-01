The South Callaway baseball team couldn't complete its quest for a state crown, falling 3-1 to Licking in the MSHSAA Class 3 title game Thursday in Ozark.
The Bulldogs, who won the Class 3 title in 2016, gave up all three runs in the top of the second on just one hit off starter Jacob Martin. Two errors in the inning gave Licking a lead it wouldn't relinquish.
South Callaway plated its run with two outs in the bottom of the fourth when Braden Allen's single drove in Tucker Jones, who had singled, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.
Martin was the tough-luck loser, going the distance while giving up one earned run on three hits with two strikeouts, one walk and three hit batsmen.
The Bulldogs end the season with a record of 26-8. Licking finishes 27-6.
Fulton falls in Class 4 third-place game