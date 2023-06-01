The South Callaway baseball team couldn't complete its quest for a state crown, falling 3-1 to Licking in the MSHSAA Class 3 title game Thursday in Ozark.

The Bulldogs, who won the Class 3 title in 2016, gave up all three runs in the top of the second on just one hit off starter Jacob Martin. Two errors in the inning gave Licking a lead it wouldn't relinquish.