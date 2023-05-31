South Callaway will have a chance to end the 2023 season like it did six years ago — as the MSHSAA Class 3 champion.
The Bulldogs sent 13 batters to the plate and scored all nine of their runs in the top of the fifth innings in a 9-4 win over Portageville in the Class 3 semifinals Wednesday at Sky Bacon Stadium in Ozark.
South Callaway benefitted from six hits, two walks and two errors in the decisive rally, chasing Portageville ace Donney Benthal after 4⅓ innings of work. Benthal capped a three-run seventh with a two-run double, but a groundout ended the game.
South Callaway started Dane Daugherty, who was making his postseason debut on the mound. Portageville scored first on a Jayquan Bogan RBI single in the bottom of the second and turned a 4-3-6 triple play in the top of the third.
South Callaway (24-7), which entered the postseason ranked fifth in the latest Class 3 Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association poll, will face eighth-ranked Licking (26-6) for the Class 3 title at 1 p.m. Thursday in Ozark. The Wildcats beat Barstow 4-1 in the other semifinal Wednesday.
Portageville (34-3), which lost to Russellville in last year’s Class 2 title game, entered this postseason tied for first atop the Class 3 rankings with Valle Catholic but had its 21-game winning streak snapped by South Callaway.
Hornets to play for third in Class 4
Fulton had its six-game winning streak snapped in the MSHSAA Class 4 semifinals against John Burroughs, falling to the Bombers 5-1 in Ozark.
John Burroughs (27-3), which has not lost to a team from Missouri this season and entered the postseason ranked No. 2 in the latest Class 4 MHSBCA poll, scored one run in the top of the first inning, three in the third and one in the fourth against Fulton ace Dusty Hagens (6-2).
Walker Gohring got the Hornets on the board in the bottom of the fourth with a two-out triple that scored Ben Leslie. But that was all Fulton could manage against Julian Schenck, who improved to 7-0 on the mound this season.
The Hornets (19-9) will play fifth-ranked Springfield Catholic (20-7) or seventh-ranked Excelsior Springs (28-12) in the Class 4 third-place game at 4 p.m. Thursday.