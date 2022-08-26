Moberly and Smith-Cotton went back and forth all of Friday night’s game. However, the Tigers came out on top. Smith-Cotton took the season opener, beating the Spartans 22-21.
Smith-Cotton had a relatively quiet first half, only scoring one touchdown in the final three minutes of the first half. After an offensive lull, Smith-Cotton was able to pick up their rushing game led by Junior Mylan Hawkins late on. Mylan Hawkins was the hero for Smith-Cotton. He had three touchdowns and a two-point conversion. Kicker Brayden Butts also went 2-for-2 tonight.
Moberly had two stand-out players whose efforts should not be forgotten. Senior Derieus Wallace is a two-way player that had one touchdown as well as a clutch interception. Additionally, he had a 37-yard charge that led to a 2-yard touchdown by Gage St. Clair. RB St. Clair had two touchdowns, both totaling for 13 yards. Despite the running back’s efforts, an unsynchronized offensive line allowed three sacks just in the first half.
Smith-Cotton has another home game next Friday against Rock Bridge (Columbia). The Rock Bridge Bruins are looking to bounce back after a 17-34 loss.
Moberly takes on Osage (Osage Beach) next Friday at 7 P.M. for their home opener. The Osage Indians are coming off a tough 41-19 loss against Jefferson City.