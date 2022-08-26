Moberly and Smith-Cotton went back and forth all of Friday night’s game. However, the Tigers came out on top. Smith-Cotton took the season opener, beating the Spartans 22-21.

Smith-Cotton had a relatively quiet first half, only scoring one touchdown in the final three minutes of the first half. After an offensive lull, Smith-Cotton was able to pick up their rushing game led by Junior Mylan Hawkins late on. Mylan Hawkins was the hero for Smith-Cotton. He had three touchdowns and a two-point conversion. Kicker Brayden Butts also went 2-for-2 tonight.

