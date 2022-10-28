Fourth-seeded South Callaway narrowly defeated fifth-seeded Tipton 22-20 in a back-and-forth thriller. The game was filled with explosive plays, special teams craziness, and great defensive displays on both sides of the ball.
The game started slow with no scores until 1:51 left in the first, where running back Jacob Martin punched in a 5-yard touchdown. But it’s safe to say the second quarter had a lot more offensive action.
The second half’s scoring started with a touchdown throw from quarterback Tayber Gray to make the score 16-0. Tipton quickly responded with a 69-yard touchdown run from Christian Whisler. The second quarter ended with a 39-yard touchdown run from Trevor Wilson to make the score 22-6.
The third quarter was similar to the first in which the scoring didn't start until late in the quarter, but this quarter, it was Tipton putting the points on the board. The Cardinals scored two touchdowns in quick succession as Tyler Baer ran for a 5-yard touchdown and also recovered a fumble on the kickoff return, toking it back 35 yards for a touchdown. These two touchdowns cut the Bulldogs lead to just two making the score 22-20, setting up an exciting fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter was a gritty back-and-forth defensive battle until late in the quarter when Tipton drove down the field only needing a field goal to win. With nine seconds left, South Callaway blocked the Cardinals field goal to put the game to bed.
The Bulldogs advance to play the winner between first seeded Lincoln and eight seeded Slater in the Class 1 District 5 semifinals.