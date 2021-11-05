South Callaway traded scores with host Sweet Springs but could not answer the Greyhounds' final touchdown in its 22-19 loss Friday. Sweet Springs advanced to the Class 1 District 5 final against Fayette.
The Greyhounds scored midway through the fourth quarter to overtake the Bulldogs. South Callaway got the ball back with five minutes to go in the game, but its drive ended on a fourth-down incompletion.
Bulldogs quarterback Trace Helsel rushed in a TD to take an early lead in the first. Sweet Springs' lone score in the first half came on a 95-yard pick six as time expired in the second quarter.
The Greyhounds scored twice in the second half on passing TDs. Bulldogs senior Sam Buckner and Helsel added touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters. Sweet Springs' two two-point conversions proved the difference.
"I'm proud of the way we competed," South Callaway coach Zack Hess said. "We faced a lot of adversity and kept fighting back."
South Callaway closed its season at 6-5.