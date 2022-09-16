South Callaway played against conference-rival Wright City on Friday, falling 40-24.
On the night of South Callaway’s 50th annual appreciation game, the Bulldogs kept up their run-heavy offense and attack-oriented defense they’ve become known for this season to keep the game close and riveting until the end.
Senior quarterback Jacob Martin had a standout performance from the get-go in the first half as he responded to Wright City’s early lead with a touchdown from a handoff in the first quarter. He followed it up with two more touchdowns in the second quarter to get the score to 18-14.
Despite this, a combination of a turnover, pass, and kick would result in the Wildcats returning to finish the first half with a 21-18 score.
The third quarter was defined by great defensive plays by the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs now face Louisiana for their next match-up, while Wright City will play Van-Far.