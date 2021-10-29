South Callaway's double-digit first-half lead over Tipton hoisted it to a 38-14 home win. The Bulldogs advance to the Class 1 District 5 semifinals.
The Bulldogs showed off their offensive toolbox in the first quarter with a pitch and pass 37-yard touchdown. They effectively executed the option offense with three more first-half TDs coming from rushes and a pitch.
South Callaway linebacker JT Thomas helped the Bulldogs shut out Tipton in the first half with three interceptions.
Tipton adjusted in the second half, scoring two TDs and giving up a lone TD.
"We challenged the kids to come out and play," Tipton head coach William Duke said on the second half adjustments. "To have success against a South Callaway team that has been really good for a really long time gives these guys confidence going into next year."
South Callaway (6-4) will face Sweet Springs (7-3) on the road next Friday in the district semifinal.