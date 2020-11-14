Southern Boone soccer continued its undefeated season, beating New Convenant Academy in the Class 1 semifinals Saturday. This was the Eagles’ sixth appearance in the state semifinals in school history.
The game, originally scheduled to be played at Southern Boone, was moved to Helias High School because of inclement weather.
Goals from senior Landon Beeson and junior Jack McCluskey helped the Eagles open a 2-0 lead with 24 minutes remaining in the first half. Beeson scored on a header — his second goal of the game — from a corner kick with three minutes remaining in the half to hand Southern Boone a convincing 3-0 lead heading into the break.
Any hopes for a Warriors comeback in the second half were dashed early as Eagles senior Brandon Sefton found the back of the net to get things going for Southern Boone. The onslaught didn’t stop there, as McCluskey scored his second goal of the game to make it 5-0 in Southern Boone’s favor.
With eight minutes remaining, Beeson scored yet again to record a much deserved hat trick, handing the Eagles a 6-0 victory as they remained undefeated for the season. They head to the state championship game with a 19-0 record.
Southern Boone boys soccer will play next in the state finals Friday, where it will face Whitfield High School. Whitfield ousted Lone Jack with a similar 6-0 scoreline to set up a clash of two offensive juggernauts in the finals.