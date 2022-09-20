Southern Boone long-distance runner Connor Burns verbally committed to Oregon on Monday, his father and former Missouri cross country coach Marc Burns announced via Twitter.
Connor Burns can officially sign his National Letter of Intent with the Ducks on Nov. 9, the first day the NIL period opens for all Division I sports except for football and basketball.
Burns gained statewide attention in June when he became the first-ever Missouri high schooler to break the four-minute mark, posting a time of 3:58.83 at the Festival of Miles in St. Louis. It was also the seventh-fastest high school time in U.S. history.
Burns' decorated tenure at Southern Boone also includes state appearances with the track and cross country programs. His time of 8:48.76 in the 3,200-meter run at last year's MSHSAA Class 3 Track and Field Championships was an all-class state record.
The young star will now join a Ducks program that is ready to compete. Marc Burns told the Missourian that the arrival of new coach Jerry Schumacher "proved to be the difference in his decision."
"Connor is excited to be a Duck and have the opportunity to be a part of such a storied program," Marc Burns said. "It has been a long time since they have won an XC title, and Connor is committed to be a part of their next title."