Southern Boone takes state soccer title against Whitfield

Whitfield High School defender Aiden Laubinger takes a goal kick during the state final game against Southern Boone High School on Friday at the Cooper Sports Complex in Springfield, Mo. Laubinger is a junior at Whitfield.
Southern Boone midfielder Jack Bigos holds his hands behind his back as head coach Wade Vandelicht addresses the team before the state final game against Whitfield on Friday at the Cooper Sports Complex in Springfield, Mo. Bigos scored for the Eagles in the sixth minute of the second half.
Southern Boone forward Landon Beeson, left, challenges Whitfield midfielder Kaeden Anderson for the ball during the state final game on Friday at the Cooper Sports Complex in Springfield, Mo. Beeson’s three goals during the semifinal against New Covenant Academy were part of a 6-0 win for Southern Boone en route to the final.
Southern Boone forward Landon Beeson, in black, attempts to win the ball from Whitfield defender Quinn Hoerman before the ball goes out of play during their state final game Friday at the Cooper Sports Complex in Springfield, Mo. Beeson scored three goals in their semifinal game against New Covenant Academy on Nov. 14.
Whitfield midfielder Francisco Gervasoni buries his head in his arms as Southern Boone players are awarded their first place medals after the state final game Friday at the Cooper Sports Complex in Springfield, Mo. Gervasoni is a senior at Whitfield.
From left, Haleigh Perrsinger, 11, and Lillian Brooks, 12, pose with signs that they made for their brothers who were playing for Southern Boone in the state final against Whitfield on Friday at the Cooper Sports Complex in Springfield, Mo.
Southern Boone players run toward the stands to show their appreciation for their fans and parents after the end of their state final game against Whitfield on Friday at the Cooper Sports Complex in Springfield, Mo. The Eagles won the game by a score of 1-0 and were crowned Class 1 champions.
Southern Boone defender Lleyton Shoot applauds to show his appreciation toward the Southern Boone supporters after the win against Whitfield on Friday at the Cooper Sports Complex in Springfield, Mo. Shoot’s parents, Jason Shoot and Rebecca Shoot, were among the supporters in attendance.
Southern Boone won its first state title in program history with a 1-0 victory over Whitfield in the Class 1 state final Friday in Springfield.
The Eagles finished off the season with a perfect 20-0 record in their first season under coach Wade Vandelicht behind a goal from sophomore Mason Ahern with 30 minutes left.
After giving up only six goals in the regular season, Southern Boone shut out all five of its postseason opponents and outscored them 23-0. The only team to score multiple goals on the Eagles all season was Class 4's Battle. The Eagles won that Sept. 28 game 4-2.
After beating Tolton 4-0 in the district final for an 11th straight district crown Nov. 4, the Eagles marched to the state Final Four for the sixth time in school history.
They had come back empty handed each of the past five trips, with the team's runner-up performance in 2012 being the closest it got to a title. After a 6-0 win over New Covenant Academy and a scoreless first half against Whitfield, the Eagles secured the state title on their sixth try.