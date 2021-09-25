The boys gold race Saturday saw a dominating performance by Connor Burns, who broke the Gans Creek high school course record with a time of 15:05 in the 5K race.
The son of Missouri cross country coach Marc Burns beat the old record at the three-year old course by 2.4 seconds, a record set by Wesley Porter in 2019 at the state meet.
The Southern Boone runner had a fair share of challengers through the first 2 kilometers of the race, but distanced himself. The only other runner in contention for the win was Rock Bridge sophomore Andrew Hauser.
However, Burns saved his best kilometer split for the 4000-meter marker, kicking off his surge early to a blistering 2:57 kilometer split, and cruising to victory with a 3:03 split.
Though the Burns ran as an individual runner, the early surge had massive implications for the team standings as Hauser’s attempt to respond was ill fated, as the he didn’t have enough left in the tank to keep ahead of Caleb Lind, who stole the second spot on the podium with a time of 15:09.6.
Hauser wasn’t the only Bruin to drop spots in the final kilometer, with the Bruins losing 18 spots, forcing a tie with Festus at 105 points. For the second year in a row, the gold division of the Gans Creek Classic came down to the sixth runner for both rosters.
The tiebreaker went to Tigers runner Tate Riney who came in 72nd overall, scoring 69th in the team scores with a time 16:39.1
Top 25 finishers for the Bruins included Hauser, Ian Kemey and Weston Jokerst. Hickman also had a top 25 finisher with Evan Hughes coming in 25th overall with a time of 15:52.3.
Arrieta disintegrates course record at Gans Creek Classic
Amelia Arrieta finished with a blistering time of 17:24.8.
Arrieta clocked in at the 4-kilometer marker 25 seconds ahead of the previous record holder and state champion Ally Kruger, who finished second with a time of 17:55.9.
Rock Bridge junior Carolyn Ford would also break the old course record to round out the podium, with a time of 18:02.5. Ford was one of two runners from Rock Bridge to finish inside the top 15, with Brooke Walker finishing 12th with a time of 18:53.9.
The efforts of Ford and Walker greatly contributed to the Bruins Rock Bridge finished second place in the gold division.
Arrieta, along with two other St. Teresa’s Academy runners finished inside the top 15, which helped the Stars capture the team victory.
Hickman finished 26th overall. Ellie Eastman was the sole representative inside the top 50 for the Kewpies with a 50th place finish overall and a 49th place finish out of the scorers.
Elyse Wilmes wins Rim Rock Farm Classic; Tolton runs in Lawrence
Tolton raced in Lawrence, Kansas, in the Kansas Rim Rock Classic. Trailblazers freshman Elyse Wilmes finished first with a time of 18:16.
Wilmes wasn’t the only freshman to finish inside the top 10 for the Trailblazers., with Madison Taylor finished sixth with a time of 19:25.1.
Junior Olivia Andrews finished 17th. The Trailblazers finished sixth.
On the boys side, Tolton finished 15th with 369 points. Senior Garrett Wilmes was the top runner for Tolton, finishing 15th with a time of 16:56.4.
Tolton next week will be back across state lines at the Frank Schultz Invitational next Saturday.
Hickman soccer blows out Parkway North
Hickman boys soccer played in its third and final match of the Parkway Tournament, closing it out against Parkway North.
The Kewpies dominated the Vikings in a 7-0 performance. Hickman flexed its offensive depth with all seven goals scored by a different player.
Seniors Paul Morpurgo, Mohamed Lehmedi, Luke Telle, Aiden Larsen, Kymani Scott and juniors Leif Kammer and Cash Schopflin all found the back of the net.
After a strong string of performances in the Parkway Tournament, the Kewpies have improved to 10-1-1.
Rock Bridge soccer match against Blue Valley cancelled
Rock Bridge's match against Blue Valley was canceled.
It is unclear if the match will be rescheduled.
Battle boys soccer loses to Joplin
Battle boys traveled to Jefferson City to compete in the Richard Wilson Memorial Tournament. The Trailblazers lost to the Eagles 3-0 making them 0-3 in the tournament.
Tolton falls to St. Paul Lutheran
Tolton boys soccer lost a home game 1-0 to St. Paul Lutheran. The Trailblazers' next game is Monday at Hickman.
Rock Bridge Volleyball takes down Mater Dei, falls to Borgia
The Bruins they took down Mater Dei of Illinois. They won 3-1. In the second game, they faced off against St. Francis Borgia. Rock Bridge lost on three-straight sets.
Battle Volleyball places third in Megan Gross Memorial Tournament
The Spartans started out hot as they won their first three matches against Wright City, Waynesville and Intensity before losing which placed them in the third place match. The Spartans faced Warrenton and won to finish third place.
Trailblazers compete in Hallsville Volleyball Tournament
Tolton volleyball faced Tipton in the Hallsville Invitational for their its match of the tournament. The two teams tied 1-1 and the Trailblazers went to face Centralia. In that match, Tolton won 2-0. The Trailblazers eventually fell to Hallsville 2-1.
Rock Bridge and Hickman compete in Liberty Tournament
Both Rock Bridge and Hickman softball competed in the Liberty Tournament. The Bruins made it to the third place game where they faced off against Grain Valley and lost finish fourth.
After finishing the first day of the tournament 1-2, the Kewpies won both games. They first played against Kearny and won 12-2 before facing Pleasant Hill winning 16-1. They won the Bronze Bracket.
Rock Bridge girls tennis beats Edwardsville in duals
Rock Bridge competed in the Southern Illinois dual and in its final match of the two-day event. The Bruins beat Edwardsville 6-3. It was a rematch of a previous meet on Sept. 11 that Rock Bridge also won. The Bruins play Wednesday against Jefferson City.
Tolton softball sweeps doubleheader against St. Dominic
Tolton picked up two victories over St. Dominic, winning 6-2 in the first game and 10-5 in the second matchup.
Kate Guinn recorded the win in game one, allowing two runs in a complete-game effort. She also drove in two runs.
Sophomore Madison Uptegrove went 5 for 8 on the day, including a home run in Game 1. She totaled five runs, an RBI and a walk over the two games.
The Trailblazers next game is 5 p.m. Tuesday at New Bloomfield.