Southern Boone standout Connor Burns is no stranger to the top step of the podium.
The senior and Oregon commit dropped a 57.75 second final lap to defend his title in the Class 3 1,600-meter race in 4 minutes, 13.52 seconds during Day 1 of the MSHSAA track and field Championships at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City.
Burns, who became the first Missouri high schooler to break four minutes in the event in June, will look to defend his 3,200 title at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Rock Bridge's Hauser wins second-straight 1,600 title
After breaking into a dead sprint in the final 100, Rock Bridge junior Andrew Hauser tracked down Joplin's Hobbs Campbell at the line to win the Class 5 1,600 in 4:12.79.
Hauser found himself in a similar situation at the state meet last season, fending off a late surge from Campbell to secure his first track state title.
Senior teammate Ian Kemey also earned All-State in the event, finishing fifth in 4:13.59. The Oklahoma State commit also ran in the Class 5 800, finishing in 1:58.58 for 11th. The 14 points the two gathered in the 1,600 were the Bruins' only points of the day, leading them to fifth place.
The distance duo wasn't the only ones making moves for Rock Bridge on Friday. Senior Casey Hood qualified for the finals in both the 100 and the 200, finishing in 10.78 for fifth and 21.43 for second, respectively. Teammate Drevyn Seamon also qualified in the 200, finishing sixth in 21.81. Justin Giles also qualified in the 400 after finishing eighth in 49.71.
All three of the relay teams (4x100, 4x200, 4x400) qualified for Saturday's finals.
The Rock Bridge girls finished third with 14 points following Thursday's results.
The Bruins' girls 4x800 team started the meet strong, finishing third in 9:28.74 to earn All-State honors. Mae Walker also scored points for Rock Bridge, finishing sixth in the 3,200 in 11:10.21.
On the field, Liza Allen and Sunday Crane earned All-State honors in their events. Allen finished fifth in the girls pole vault with a vault of 10 feet, 10¼ inches. Crane leaped 35-1 in the triple jump for eighth place.
The Bruins qualified their 4x200 and 4x400 relays for the finals Saturday after finishes of third in 1:43.14 and fourth in 4:00.42, respectively. Grace Parsons individually qualified for the Class 5 300 hurdles, crossing the line in 43.83 for third.
Hickman's Peterson shines in three events
Hickman girls finished the day tied for eighth with eight points, all earned by Athena Peterson. The sophomore finished second in the girls triple jump with a leap of 38-3½.
She also qualified for the finals in the 300 hurdles after finishing fourth in 43.85 and was also a part of the 4x200 team that finished eighth in 1:44.47 to qualify for the finals Saturday.
Peterson will compete in the 4x200, 300 hurdles and girls long jump Saturday.
Despite not recording a single point on the day, the Hickman boys team also had success on the day on the sprinter side.
The boys 4x200 team of Evan DeBlasi, Tionne Milo, Langston Thomas and Francis Wright qualified for the finals after finishing third in the preliminary rounds in 1:27.99. Wright also qualified in the boys 100 after recording a personal-best time of 10.80 to finish tied for sixth.
Ferguson, Holt earn All-State honors for Battle
Battle junior Anna Ferguson cleared 11-9¼ to finish second place in the Class 5 pole vault, and sophomore teammate Vernell Holt Jr. leaped 23-2¾ to take third place in the Class 5 long jump.
The 4x100 team also qualified for Saturday's finals with a fifth place finish in 48.60.
Tolton boys find success in Class 3
Tolton junior Lucas Boyer secured his spot in the finals of the Class 3 200 after finishing eighth in 22.25 Thursday. He also ran in the 100, finishing 11th in 11.17.
Senior Quentin Hermann secured his second school record Thursday after running 4:27.52 in the Class 3 1,600 to finish 10th. Hermann also holds the school record in the 3,200, which he'll run Saturday.
MU football commit Manning wins long jump
Lee's Summit senior and wide receiver commit Joshua Manning leaped his way to a Class 5 boys long jump title.
The senior propelled himself ahead of Camdenton's Angel Dickerson on his final attempt, where he jumped 25-4½.
Manning will look to get his second state title of the season in the Class 5 boys triple jump at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.