Southern Boone standout Connor Burns is no stranger to the top step of the podium.

The senior and Oregon commit dropped a 57.75 second final lap to defend his title in the Class 3 1,600-meter race in 4 minutes, 13.52 seconds during Day 1 of the MSHSAA track and field Championships at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City.

Teammates watch competitors run in the Class 4 girls 4x800-meter relay event during the MSHSAA Track & Field Championship on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Kearny won the state title with a time of 9:38.96.
Liza Allen from Rock Bridge waits to compete in the Class 5 girls pole vault during the MSHSAA Track & Field Championship on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Allen earned All-State honors after finishing fifth with a jump of 10 feet, 10¼ inches.
Competitors in the Class 3 girls pole vault receive instructions from an official during the MSHSAA Track & Field Championship on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Madison Kessler won the event with a jump of 10 feet, 9 inches.
Samson Ojo from Battle jumps over a hurdle during the Class 5 boys 110-meter hurdles on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Samson placed 10th in the preliminary round with a time of 14.90.
Anderson Job from Osage runs during the Class 3 4x800 meter relay on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Osage placed third overall in the event with a time of 10:01.39.
A bucket of discuses sit near a MSHSAA Track & Field Championship tent on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Tamyra Nellins from Rock Bridge placed ninth in the Class 5 girls discus throw.
Colin Wise from Hickman dives over the bar during the Class 5 boys high jump on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Wise tied for 11th with a jump of 6 feet, 1½ inches.
Chalk from a shot put ball collects on Eric Lathan’s face after his throw during the MSHSAA Championships on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Lathan, from Webb City, placed 13th in the Class 4 boys shot put with a throw of 48 feet, 5½ inches.
  • Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021. Reach me at j.boenitz@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Visual journalism reporter, studying photojournalism. Reach me at carolinemccone@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700