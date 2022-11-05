Southern Boone standout Connor Burns showed why he is considered one of the best cross country runners in the nation after reclaiming his title in the Class 3 Cross Country Championship race on Saturday at Gans Creek.
The Oregon commit dominated from the gun, winning the race in 15 minutes, 1.3 seconds — over a minute quicker than Bowling Green’s Ben Chance, who finished second.
Burns’ brother, Brian, also was in the race. He capped off his freshman season with all-state honors, finishing 21st in 17:02.2. He was the first freshman to finish the race.
In the girls race, fellow Southern Boone star Alexandra Volkart led the Eagles after securing her first cross country state title, winning in 18:40.3.
Southern Boone’s next best runner — Evan Mauney — finished sixth in 19:20.1. The Eagles finished the meet in ninth with 205 points. St. Charles West (74) captured the team title.
Tolton boys take state, Hermann sets school record
After Tolton’s girls team won the Class 4 state title Friday, the boys team followed suit by winning the Class 3 state title Saturday. The team finished with 106 points — sneaking past second-place Herculaneum (111) in the final kilometer. The Trailblazers finished fourth in Class 3 last season and won the Class 2 title in 2020.
Tolton was led by Quentin Hermann, who finished in 16:33.1 to set a new school record and was good enough for sixth. Owen Hartline also earned all-state honors with an 18th-place finish in 17 minutes.