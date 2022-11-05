Southern Boone standout Connor Burns showed why he is considered one of the best cross country runners in the nation after reclaiming his title in the Class 3 Cross Country Championship race on Saturday at Gans Creek.

The Oregon commit dominated from the gun, winning the race in 15 minutes, 1.3 seconds — over a minute quicker than Bowling Green’s Ben Chance, who finished second.

  • Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021. Reach me at j.boenitz@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

