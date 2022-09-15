While the Kewpies offense struggled, the Cavaliers dominated en route to a 15-1 win.

Capital City scored in five of the six innings that were played, including seven runs off of Kewpie starting pitcher Adlen Baker, who’s been a workhorse on the mound for Hickman this season.

