While the Kewpies offense struggled, the Cavaliers dominated en route to a 15-1 win.
Capital City scored in five of the six innings that were played, including seven runs off of Kewpie starting pitcher Adlen Baker, who’s been a workhorse on the mound for Hickman this season.
Lucy Hurtado got Hickman on the board in the third inning with a solo home run to cut the deficit to 5-1. That would be one of two hits on the day for the Kewpies, with Cavaliers pitcher Lydia Coulson dominating on the mound. Coulson pitched a complete game.
Capital City put the game out of hand in the top of the sixth, scoring eight runs on nine hits to increase its lead to 15-1. The Cavaliers finished with a whopping 19 hits on the night with every hitter contributing to that total.
Hickman has now lost six in a row, moving its record to 3-9. The Kewpies will be off until Tuesday where they’ll face Jefferson City.
Hickman defeats Capital City 7-2, keeping its win streak alive
Hickman played Capital City in a match that ended 7-2 in Hickman’s favor.
The Kewpies now extend their record to an impressive 9-0 on the season.
Their next game is set for Friday at the Columbia Tournament.
As for Capital City, its set to play at 4:00 p.m. in its next matchup against Lebanon.
Capital City is now sitting at a 6-3 record after Thursday’s game.
Helias girls tennis beats Battle
Helias girls tennis defeated Battle 9-0 on Thursday.
The Crusaders move to 6-2 on the season, while the Spartans fall to 0-4.
The Crusaders play in the Liberty Tennis Tournament on Friday. Battle will next face Jefferson City on Tuesday.
Tolton girls golf wins against Southern Boone
After a rough showing on Wednesday, Tolton girls golf defeated Southern Boone on Thursday at Eagles Knoll golf course after scoring 162 points.
The Trailblazers’ next contest is at the Kirksville Tournament on Tuesday.
Rock Bridge drops first game of the year
Rock Bridge suffered its first defeat of the season at the hands of Rockwood Summit. The Bruins (8-1) were defeated 1-0 Thursday evening in Fenton.
Rock Bridge returns to the pitch in the Rockwood Summit Shootout Friday afternoon.