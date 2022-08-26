Friday Night’s Week 1 matchup between the Southern Boone Eagles and the Odessa Bulldogs was a high scoring, back-and-forth affair that was an offensive-minded fan’s dream game. The Bulldogs ended up taking the nail biter by a score 45-42.

The first half belonged mainly to the Bulldogs, and in particular, Zane Palmer. Palmer had three all-purpose touchdowns in the first half, and made sure to hit all categories as he had one receiving touchdown, one rushing touchdown and one kick return touchdown. The Eagles were able to stay within striking distance despite the efforts of Palmer thanks to a rushing touchdown from running back Jacob Bowles, and a 77-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Austin Evans to junior receiver Chase Morris. The Bulldogs also made mistakes of their own by leaving points off the board thanks to two failed two- point conversions, and a missed extra point. Regardless, Southern Boone went into the half down 26-14.

