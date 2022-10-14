Osage worked hard to win its fifth straight game as it took down Southern Boone 54-39 Friday.

Osage scored touchdowns on eight of its ten offensive possessions on the night. Running backs Adian Williams and Jackson Funderburke combined for five rushing touchdowns and Funderburke ran for over 100 yards. Osage quarterback Konner Vaughn added another rushing touchdown and threw for two more in the victory.

