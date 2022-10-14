Osage worked hard to win its fifth straight game as it took down Southern Boone 54-39 Friday.
Osage scored touchdowns on eight of its ten offensive possessions on the night. Running backs Adian Williams and Jackson Funderburke combined for five rushing touchdowns and Funderburke ran for over 100 yards. Osage quarterback Konner Vaughn added another rushing touchdown and threw for two more in the victory.
Osage held a comfortable lead against the Eagles throughout, but its lead was cut to 35-32 at the end of the third quarter. In the 4th quarter, Eagles’ quarterback Austin Evans threw one of his three interceptions on the night. Osage capitalized on the ensuing possession with a Williams touchdown that dashed the Eagles hopes of a second half comeback.
Despite the loss Southern Boone had an impressive offensive showing of its own. Evans threw for five touchdowns and ran for one. Freshman wide receiver Brady Dapkus and junior wideout Tristan Mckee both caught two touchdown passes.
Southern Boone (4-4) dropped to .500 on the season. Things won’t get easier for the Eagles as they host undefeated Blair Oaks on the Eagles’ senior night next Friday.
After starting the season 0-3, Osage (5-3) continues its impressive run, it has scored more than 40 points for the third time this season. Osage looks to extend its streak in its final game against Versailles next Friday.