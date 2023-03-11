Five days after the passing of junior London White, Salisbury boys basketball earned its second state title in school history with a 55-46 win over Principia in the MSHSAA Class 2 final Saturday in Springfield.
The Panthers continued on their state run with the support of the White family, who were in attendance for the final, according to KOMU. The school district did not elaborate on the cause of White’s death.
Principia and Salisbury traded the lead throughout the game before the Panthers pulled away in the fourth quarter. Salisbury scored 20 points in the fourth quarter of both the state final and semifinal, a nod to the number that White wore.
Southern Boone advances to first state semifinal since 2016
Southern Boone girls basketball will make its first state semifinal appearance in seven years after defeating Ava 36-27 in the Class 4 quarterfinals in Bolivar.
Chloe Bukowsky led the way with 15 points for Southern Boone (21-9). Ma’Jayla Dudley also contributed 12 points for the Eagles.
Southern Boone takes on Vashon at 6 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals in Springfield.
Jefferson City’s season ended by Zizzers
West Plains girls basketball is heading to its third straight state semifinal after taking down Jefferson City 58-38 in Bolivar.
The defending state champion Zizzers’ defense proved to be too overwhelming for Jefferson City (21-8), forcing 12 turnovers in the first half. West Plains (22-7) held the Jays to just two points in the first quarter.
The Zizzers face Lutheran St. Charles at 8 p.m. Friday in Springfield.
Tipton avenges only loss for first Class 2 championship
Tipton girls basketball defeated Bishop LeBlond 55-36 in Springfield to claim its first state title. The Eagles (28-4) previously beat the Cardinals (31-1) on Jan. 21 in the Hall of Fame Classic to hand Tipton its only loss of the season.
Cardinals guard Myra Claas wasted no time, helping Tipton to a 29-21 lead at halftime with 12 points and four steals. Tipton center Briar Cox pulled down seven rebounds by the end of the first half.
Moberly falls to Vashon in quarterfinals
Moberly girls basketball suffered a season-ending 60-34 loss to Vashon in the Class 4 quarterfinals in St. Charles.
The Spartans’ best season in over a decade came to an end at the hands of the Wolverines, who have won their past nine. Vashon’s JaNyla Bush finished with 19 points, while Raychel Jones had a 13-point performance.
Vashon faces Southern Boone in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday in Springfield.