Five days after the passing of junior London White, Salisbury boys basketball earned its second state title in school history with a 55-46 win over Principia in the MSHSAA Class 2 final Saturday in Springfield.

The Panthers continued on their state run with the support of the White family, who were in attendance for the final, according to KOMU. The school district did not elaborate on the cause of White’s death.

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.

