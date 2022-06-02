Southern Boone baseball capped off a season in which it had just two tallies in the loss column with an 8-3 victory over Logan-Rogersville in the MSHSAA Class 4 Baseball State championship game Thursday at US Ballpark in Ozark.
With the win, Southern Boone captured its first state title in program history.
Despite Southern Boone’s second loss coming in its last regular-season game against Tolton, the Eagles bounced back, storming through the postseason and surviving an 11-inning scare, making a comeback against Marshall to reach the final.
The Eagles fell behind early in the championship game as well, when Logan-Rogersville scored two runs in the bottom of the first.
Southern Boone didn’t take long to respond. In the top of the second, Carter Karotka hit an RBI single cutting the deficit to one run.
The Eagles tied the ballgame in the top of the third after two walks and a wild pitch put runners on and a ball-four wild pitch allowed Austin Evans to score.
Both teams kept each other at bay until the top of the sixth inning, when Southern Boone would not be denied. Evans hit a sacrifice fly to score a run and take the lead. And then Ryker Zimmerman broke the game wide open with a two-RBI triple. A balk scored Zimmerman, making it 6-2 in favor of the Eagles.
With the four-run cushion, Southern Boone escaped a jam in the bottom of the sixth before adding two more runs in the top of the seventh. Logan-Rogersville grabbed one run in the bottom of the seventh but the lead proved insurmountable and the Eagles lifted the trophy.