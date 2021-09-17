Southern Boone beat Versailles 24-20 on Friday night for its first win of the season.
Both teams are now 1-3 on the season.
Southern Boone fought to take the victory when the offense ran the ball 50 yards to set up a score in the second quarter. Junior running back Jacob Bowles ran the ball hard to help the Eagles win.
Southern Boone coach Trent Tracy says that he was proud of the comeback that the Eagles made after struggling with that early in the season.
“The biggest [improvement] has been dealing with adversity and coming out on top,” Tracy said. “We’ve struggled the last three weeks when something bad would happen, where we lost our mojo. I was really happy to see our guys fight through some adversity tonight and come out on top.”
The district matchup created a close game, with Versailles leading 20-10 at the end of the third quarter. Junior Trace Murdock played wide receiver and defensive line and made plays on both ends. Sophomore Ryder Williams caught an interception for the Tigers.
“I was proud of the way we came out and competed early and the way we continued to compete throughout the game,” Versailles coach Warren Seitz said.
Next week, Southern Boone will travel to Eldon High School, and Versailles will play Blair Oaks at home.