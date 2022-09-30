Austin Evans led Southern Boone to a homecoming win with his five touchdown passes as the Eagles won 42-20 against Eldon on Friday in Ashland.
Evans threw three touchdown passes in the first quarter. The first came on the game's opening drive with a 48-yard touchdown pass to Kellen Ash. His second touchdown pass went to Chase Morris on a 20-yard reception with 3:47 left in the first quarter. His third touchdown pass occurred with 1:04 left in the first quarter as Morris caught a 66-yard touchdown pass. The Eagles ended the first quarter with a 21-point lead.
The Eagles' lead rose to 28 points as Evans once again connected with Ash on a 56-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
After struggling in the first quarter, Eldon got on the scoreboard with a 11-yard touchdown run by Dakota Collins. The Mustangs failed to convert the two-point conversion and the score remained 28-6.
Southern Boone answered with a 17-yard run by Jacob Bowles making the score 35-6 with 36 seconds left in the first half.
The first half ended with an interception by Ash as Eldon tried to march down the field before halftime.
The first score of the second half was Evans' final touchdown pass of the game as he connected with Morris for another 20-yard touchdown reception with 6:26 left in the third quarter.
Eldon tried to mount a comeback with two explosive plays. The first: an 80-yard run by Krystopher Shepard with 6:00 left in the fourth quarter. The second: an 80-yard punt return by Jalen Beckmann with 4:17 left in the game. The Mustangs’ comeback bid fell short as the Eagles defense stopped them multiple times to end the game.
Southern Boone coach Mark Ross complimented linebacker and wide receiver Weston Jennings' game, and said his receivers “a really nice job of continuing to work on their routes and continuing to work for each other to get each other open.”
As he looks forward to next week’s opponent, Ross wants his team to turn their focus inward.
"We're our own biggest enemy, you know, as far as the penalties go and those sorts of things and just being able to eliminate some of those dumb mistakes,” Ross said.
Southern Boone will travel to Hallsville next Friday, and Eldon looks to rebound from this loss at home against Blair Oaks.