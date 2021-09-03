Mexico (2-0) beat Southern Boone (0-2) 32-7 on Friday night.
The Eagles were hoping to redeem themselves after giving up 50-plus points last week, while the Bulldogs looked to remain undefeated.
The first half was a defensive slugfest. Both teams forced turnovers on downs, but it was the senior running back Michael White who broke the tie with a 22-yard touchdown run and put Mexico on the board first in the first quarter.
With the Bulldogs up a score, Southern Boone attempted to take the lead toward the end of the second quarter with 2:34 remaining. The Eagles drove down the field all the way to Mexico's 31-yard line, but penalties halted Southern Boone's efforts to score before the half. The Eagles attempted a reverse in the backfield, but the Bulldogs were ready.
Both defenses continued to shine in the third quarter as neither offense could find the end zone. Southern Boone nearly returned a fumble but was stopped five yards outside of the end zone. Mexico's defense did not allow the Eagles offense to capitalize off of the turnover and forced turnover on downs.
In the fourth quarter, Southern Boone could not contain the Bulldogs' offense. Mexico scored four touchdowns in the fourth. Andrew Runge scored the first touchdown of the fourth for the Bulldogs with a 5-yard carry. Mexico's quarterback Ty Sims cashed in for six himself of a 15-yard run.
"I am glad that we finally caught an offensive rhythm in the second half," Mexico coach Steve Haag said. "We have to continue to compete and play great defense if we want to maintain a perfect record. But win or lose, us Bulldogs will always compete."
The Eagles first and only touchdown was a 32-yard touchdown throw from quarterback Hayden Steelman to wide receiver Kellen Ash. The Bulldogs' running back Jaden Hatfield scored on a 20-yard touchdown run where he was barely touched. Runge sealed the game with a 40-yard pick six. That was Runge's fifth touchdown of the season.