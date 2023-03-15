At 21-9, Southern Boone currently has the lowest winning percentage in four seasons.
The Eagles' record is a byproduct of what coach Damon Wren describes as the "toughest schedule" in the five years he has coached at the school.
Wren is hopeful that the rugged schedule has prepared his team for their toughest challenge yet, as Southern Boone takes on top-ranked Vashon in the MSHSAA Class 4 semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday at Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield.
"We scheduled over the top, and I think it's really benefited us," Wren said. "At the end of the day, it's not about wins or losses — it's about the competition we play over the season."
More than half of Southern Boone's nonconference games were against Class 5 and 6 opponents, including matchups against Hickman, Helias, Rolla and Truman.
Southern Boone faced an additional challenge late in the season as Emilee DeHaas missed three games with a hip injury. The Eagles felt DeHaas' absence in two nonconference losses, including a 19-point road loss to Fatima in the regular-season finale.
"We decided to leave her out of the last three games because we wanted her healthy for our postseason run," Wren said. "We were just out of sorts that night (at Fatima)."
Southern Boone avenged its loss to the Comets in the Class 4 sectionals with a 33-31 buzzer-beating win last Tuesday. Junior Chloe Bukowsky hit the game-winning shot, putting the cherry on top of a 15-point night to advance Southern Boone into the state quarterfinals.
The Eagles beat Ava 36-27 on Saturday to advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2016.
"It's going to take a lot (to beat Vashon)," Wren said. "The No. 1 thing for us is going to be taking care of the ball and being strong with it."
Vashon (25-5) has won its last nine games by a combined 296 points. Wren attributes the Wolverines' offensive prowess to their pressure defense.
"The way they press is tough," Wren said. "That's how they get a lot of easy buckets."
Benton and Central (Park Hills) will play before the Eagles and Wolverines in the other semifinal, with tip-off scheduled for 4 p.m. in Springfield.
The Class 4 third-place game will be played at noon Friday, and the championship game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday.
Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.
