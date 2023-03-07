With 2.6 seconds left in a MSHSAA Class 4 sectional Tuesday in Rolla, Chloe Bukowsky stole an inbound pass and sank a 3-pointer from the corner to punch Southern Boone girls basketball’s ticket to the state quarterfinals.

The Eagles defeated Fatima 33-31.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.

Recommended for you