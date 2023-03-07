With 2.6 seconds left in a MSHSAA Class 4 sectional Tuesday in Rolla, Chloe Bukowsky stole an inbound pass and sank a 3-pointer from the corner to punch Southern Boone girls basketball’s ticket to the state quarterfinals.
The Eagles defeated Fatima 33-31.
The two teams were tied at the end of the second and third quarters. Fatima (22-8) looked like a shoo-in for the quarterfinal, leading for most of the fourth quarter until Bukowsky ended the Comets’ season with her 3-pointer.
Bukowsky led the Eagles with 13 points, while Paige Morse and Emilee DeHaas chipped in eight and six points, respectively.
Southern Boone (20-9) next faces Ava at 4 p.m. Saturday in Bolivar for the right to go to the state semifinals.
Jays beat Crusaders for Class 5 District 5 title
Helias girls basketball found itself on the free-throw line with 4.2 seconds on the clock and an opportunity to tie the Class 5 District 5 final against Jefferson City, but two missed free throws ended the Crusaders’ season in a 43-41 loss to the Jays in Washington.
The Jays only missed three shots in the first two quarters. Emmarie Graham led first-half scoring for Jefferson City with 11 points.
In the third quarter, 15 combined fouls put Helias back within striking distance and both teams in the bonus.
The bonus provided Helias with its best opportunity to take the Jays to overtime, but the Crusaders fell short.
Jefferson City will play West Plains in the Class 5 quarterfinals at 5:45 p.m. Saturday in Bolivar.
Rolla lets halftime lead slip away in district final
Rolla girls basketball led by 12 points at halftime but couldn’t hold on in a 53-40 loss to West Plains in the the Class 5 District 6 final.
The Zizzers trailed 29-17 at the break but put together a 19-0 run to close the gap and ultimately win its fourth straight district championship.
West Plains will take on Jefferson City in the Class 5 quarterfinals at 5:45 p.m. Saturday in Bolivar.
Moberly gets past Visitation, to play Vashon in state quarters
Moberly girls basketball defeated Visitation Academy 55-48 in the Class 4 sectionals in St. Louis to advance to the state quarterfinals.
The Spartans will play Vashon at 4 p.m. Saturday in St. Charles.