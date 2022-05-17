Southern Boone has hired Mark Ross as its new head football coach.
The hiring was announced Monday in a news release from the Southern Boone School District.
The Southern Boone School District today announced that Mark Ross has been named as the school’s new head football coach. He previously served as head football coach for 4 years at Marceline High School. Welcome to Southern Boone Coach Ross!MORE INFO: https://t.co/Fn8dP5DmNs pic.twitter.com/M1YTVWXr5d— Southern Boone Athletics (@SoBoCoAthletics) May 17, 2022
Ross most recently served as head football coach for four years at Marceline. He has more than 11 years of experience coaching football at both the collegiate and high school levels.
At Marceline, Ross had a mark of 42-7 and coached the team to the 2021 MSHSAA Class 1 championship game, among other athletic accomplishments.
Ross graduated from Horton High School in Horton, Kansas, and received his undergraduate degree from Kansas and a master's in physical education from Hannibal-LaGrange.
Trent Tracy, the Eagles' former head football coach, will become the school district's new activities director.
"Coach Ross really impressed the entire selection committee with his views on program development, core values," Tracy said, "and his philosophy on what the game of football can do for an individual, team and community."