Friday Night’s Week 1 matchup between the Southern Boone Eagles and the Odessa Bulldogs was a high scoring, back-and-forth affair that was an offensive-minded fan’s dream game. The Bulldogs ended up taking the nail biter by a score 45-42.
The first half belonged mainly to the Bulldogs, and in particular, Zane Palmer. Palmer had three all-purpose touchdowns in the first half, and made sure to hit all categories as he had one receiving touchdown, one rushing touchdown and one kick return touchdown. The Eagles were able to stay within striking distance despite the efforts of Palmer thanks to a rushing touchdown from running back Jacob Bowles, and a 77-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Austin Evans to junior receiver Chase Morris. The Bulldogs also made mistakes of their own by leaving points off the board thanks to two failed two- point conversions, and a missed extra point. Regardless, Southern Boone went into the half down 26-14.
Coach Ross showed his ability to make good adjustments at the half, as his team came out and cut the deficit right away thanks to another Jacob Bowles rushing touchdown. Odessa clapped right back with a rushing score of its own by Keegan Jeffrey. From there however, the Evans-to-Morris connection hooked up again for a 63-yard touchdown to cut the Odessa lead to three after a failed two-point conversion. The ultimate big play that capped off a major 3rd quarter for the Eagles was an interception returned for a touchdown by freshman Hayden Endsley. The interception gave the Eagles a 36-32 lead headed into the 4th quarter.
The momentum stayed on the Southern Boone sideline as Evans and Morris connected for their third touchdown of the night on another 77-yard strike. All signs seemed to be pointing up for the coaching debut of Ross and his team as they now had a 10-point 4th-quarter lead. That feeling was short-lived, as Zane Palmer came back again for his 4th touchdown of the game with a 35-yard rush to cut the lead back down to three. Then with under 30 seconds left, junior quarterback Douryun D’oboron threw his third touchdown of the game to receiver Gable Gross to snatch the lead back. However, after a missed extra point, Odessa only led by a field goal. This proved critical as Ross would not let his team go down lightly in his first game. Evans led one last-ditch effort down the field in an attempt to win, or at least tie the game in the closing seconds. Unfortunately for Eagles fans, the game-tying 25-yard field goal attempt was no good, and Odessa held on to win in heartbreaking fashion.
Ross’ group showed a lot of resilience, and he showed his ability to make adjustments. Although the Eagles can’t be thrilled with the loss, those are encouraging signs to see from a team playing its first game with a new coach. Unfortunately, Ross will have to wait until next week to get his first win as coach of Southern Boone as his group takes on Mexico at home.
As for Odessa, they improved to 3-0 against Southern Boone, and they started the season on the right foot. They look to stay unbeaten as they face Clinton next week on the road.