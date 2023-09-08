An overtime game between Southern Boone and California ends 27-20, Southern Boone

Brady Dapkus helped Southern Boone claw out a 27-20 win in overtime against California on Friday.

"We played so hard this game," Dapkus said. "I'm so proud of my team, and I just can't wait to get on this bus ride with my guy."

