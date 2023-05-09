Southern Boone's Connor Burns runs toward the finish line

Southern Boone’s Connor Burns runs toward the finish line Nov. 5 at Gans Creek. After breaking Galen Rupp’s record, Burns has his eyes set on the U.S. high school mile record.

 Olivia Anderson/Missourian

Southern Boone track and field star Connor Burns has found his way into the national record books once again.

The senior broke the U.S. national high school record in the 5,000-meter race Saturday when he ran it in 13 minutes, 37.30 seconds at the On Track Fest in Walnut, California.

  • Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021. Reach me at j.boenitz@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700