Southern Boone track and field star Connor Burns has found his way into the national record books once again.
The senior broke the U.S. national high school record in the 5,000-meter race Saturday when he ran it in 13 minutes, 37.30 seconds at the On Track Fest in Walnut, California.
Burns’ time broke a 19-year record set by four-time U.S. Olympian Galen Rupp, who ran the race in 13:37.91 in 2004.
“Rupp’s one of the best American distance runners of all time, and to take down his record is absurd,” Burns told Citius Mag after the race.
Burns ran in a race filled mostly with professional athletes. He finished fifth in the race, but a 1:01.22 final lap gave him the edge over Rupp’s record. After high school, Burns will run at the University of Oregon, the same school Rupp attended.
This isn’t the first time Burns has broken a high school record. The Southern Boone standout broke the U.S. junior class mile record in June when he ran it in 3:58.83 at the Festival of Miles. He also became the first Missouri high schooler to break four minutes in the mile.
This year, Burns emphasized wanting to break the U.S. high school record in the same event at the Festival of Miles. The current record is held by Alan Webb, who ran it in 3:53.43 in 2001.
Before that, however, Burns and the Southern Boone track team will begin their quest for a state title in the Class 3 District 4 meet Saturday in Wentzville.