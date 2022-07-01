Southern Boone's Connor Burns was announced as the Gatorade Missouri Boys Track & Field Player of the Year on Wednesday. He becomes the first athlete from Southern Boone to win the award.
The junior's season on the track was nothing short of historic. Burns — the son of former MU cross country coach Marc Burns — became the first Missouri and 15th U.S. high schooler to break four minutes in the mile, posting a 3:58.83 back on June 2 at the Festival of Miles in St. Louis.
His time is the seventh-fastest for a high schooler in U.S. history. He also broke the junior class record, which was originally set 58 years ago by Jim Ryun, the first high schooler to ever break four minutes.
Burns also found success in the 3,200-meter race. At the Missouri state meet back on May 27, he broke both the Class 3 and state record after finishing in 8 minutes, 48.76 seconds. He would improve his time at the Brooks PR Invitational, winning the race in 8:45.52 — the nation's fastest clocking in 2022.
The award also recognizes Burns's efforts off of the track. Burns has maintained a 4.0 GPA in the classroom and serves as the Student Council President. He also is a math tutor and volunteers on behalf of a food bank.
“Connor has a grind like no other—he shows up day-in and day-out with his hard hat on,” Southern Boone coach Adrian Cummings said in a press release. “He’s very goal-oriented, he leads from the front and he’s a very good teammate.”
Burns is a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Player of the Year award, which will be announced later this month.