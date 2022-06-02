Southern Boone’s Connor Burns did something that no other Missouri high schooler, or U.S. junior, has ever done.
And he did it as a junior.
Burns — the son of former MU cross country coach Marc Burns — became the first Missouri and 15th U.S. high schooler to break four minutes in the mile after running a 3:58.83 on Thursday at the Festival of Miles in St. Louis.
The time makes him the seventh-fastest high-school miler in history. He also broke the junior class record.
Burns became the third high school runner to break four minutes in the event this year, joining Pennsylvania’s Gary Martin and California’s Colin Sahlman. Martin, who also ran in the race, finished in 3:57.89. It’s the first time ever that two high school runners have broken four minutes in the same race.